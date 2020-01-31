Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Earnings Results

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Caci International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.91-12.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.91-12.70 EPS.

NYSE CACI opened at $280.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.87 and a 200-day moving average of $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International has a 52-week low of $161.26 and a 52-week high of $280.67.

Get Caci International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.