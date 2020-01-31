CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.51. CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 2,110 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

