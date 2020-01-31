Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.08–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.28 million.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,777. The company has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CALX shares. ValuEngine raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.