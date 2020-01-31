Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 158.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of CPT opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $116.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

