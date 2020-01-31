Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $112.43. 1,114,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $95.09 and a 1 year high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.07.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

