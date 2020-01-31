Canaccord Genuity Increases Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$17.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.57.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.12. Real Matters has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.40.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

