Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Down 5.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $30.00, 3,993,133 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,381,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

