Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6292 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $15.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
CP stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
