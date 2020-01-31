Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $291.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $269.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.16.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP traded down $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $265.81. 692,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $269.83. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.