Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. 597,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.