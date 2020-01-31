Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Down 10.8% in January

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 12,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Capri alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 11.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,186,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 364,822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 54,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,329. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Capri has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.