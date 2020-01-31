Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Price Up 26.7%

Shares of Capstone Therapeutics Corp (OTCMKTS:CAPS) rose 26.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.00, approximately 488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18,177% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

About Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.