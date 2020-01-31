Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $128.73 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023252 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.02623448 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000231 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, ABCC, Binance, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Exmo, Bittrex, OKEx, Coinnest, Gate.io, Indodax, Upbit, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.