CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 292,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 855,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,062. CareDx has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

