CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 887,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $201,438.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $75,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,903 shares of company stock worth $38,370,000 in the last 90 days. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarGurus by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CarGurus by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CarGurus by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

