Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 576,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $515.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.25. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

