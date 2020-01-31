CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

