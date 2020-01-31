CDX Network (CDX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $137.00

CDX Network (CURRENCY:CDX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. CDX Network has a total market capitalization of $72,738.00 and $137.00 worth of CDX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDX Network token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, CDX Network has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CDX Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.03 or 0.05804287 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128672 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

CDX Network Profile

CDX Network (CDX) is a token. It launched on August 23rd, 2017. CDX Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,546,000 tokens. The official website for CDX Network is cdxnet.com

Buying and Selling CDX Network

CDX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CDX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.