Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.59.

CE stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

