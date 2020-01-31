Celer Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.75 or 0.05879259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

