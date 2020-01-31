Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $9.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLS. Citigroup lowered Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

