Celestica (TSE:CLS) Given a C$12.30 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$12.30 price objective on Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TSE CLS opened at C$12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.76. Celestica has a twelve month low of C$7.76 and a twelve month high of C$13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

