Centauri Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $39,149.00 and approximately $219.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.