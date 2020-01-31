Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CENTA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 14,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after buying an additional 228,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,193.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

