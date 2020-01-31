Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.18.

NYSE CDAY traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,109. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.61. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

