Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.18.
NYSE CDAY traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,109. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.61. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
