Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives $7.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERS shares. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,138. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Cerus has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $592.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,983,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after acquiring an additional 211,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

