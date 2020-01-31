Cfra Increases Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target to $64.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price objective lifted by Cfra from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.85.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

