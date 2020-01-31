CGI’s (GIB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $117.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.52. 570,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. CGI has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

