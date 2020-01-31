CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL) fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, 12,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 76,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $204.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CGX Energy Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

