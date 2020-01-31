Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CIA. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE CIA traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.09. 267,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,950. The company has a market cap of $918.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.22. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

