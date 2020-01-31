ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Down 10.9% in January

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 83,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 1,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,890. The stock has a market cap of $264.31 million, a P/E ratio of -186.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $47,518.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 577,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,806.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 768,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 150,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 145,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 115,238 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.