Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,833. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

