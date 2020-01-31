Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $521.69

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $521.69 and last traded at $515.66, with a volume of 826688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $492.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura raised their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

