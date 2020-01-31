Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.17

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 54383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The stock has a market cap of $763.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 98,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,189,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

