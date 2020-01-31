ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $44.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCXI. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $9,819,303.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,955.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,440.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 488,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

