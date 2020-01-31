Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.24. 1,336,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

