Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Given $42.71 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.22 (Hold) from the nine brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners’ rating score has improved by 2.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $42.71 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cheniere Energy Partners an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CQP. BidaskClub cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CQP stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. 36,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,675. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.