Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.52. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 100,939,160 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William M. Buergler bought 70,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 408,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.