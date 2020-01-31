Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Issues Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.
Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. 782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.34. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Balance Sheet
