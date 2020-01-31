Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Issues Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. 782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.34. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

