Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $960.00 at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $900.00 to $960.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $831.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $879.95 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $519.09 and a 1 year high of $888.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $851.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.63.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

