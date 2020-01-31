Chris H. Booth Acquires 10,000 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) VP Chris H. Booth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MMLP stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

