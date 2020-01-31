Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,687,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,864,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

