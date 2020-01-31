Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cigna by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

NYSE:CI traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.86. The stock had a trading volume of 91,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,066. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.10. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $214.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

