Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.67.
NASDAQ CMPR traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.22. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.
In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
