Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.22. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 231.48%. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Cimpress’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

