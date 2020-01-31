Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 205,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 69,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 877,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,337,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

