Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,223,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

