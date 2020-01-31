CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) PT Raised to $48.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 25,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Harnisch purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CIT Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CIT Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

