Citigroup Boosts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $83.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CXO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.78. 1,726,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,540. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 272.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Concho Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Concho Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.