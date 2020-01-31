City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.94

City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.94 ($2.09) and last traded at A$2.85 ($2.02), with a volume of 220314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.78 ($1.97).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.67 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00.

About City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX)

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion products in Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its women's fashion products under the City Chic brand name. The company also sells its products through online and wholesale stores.

