City’s (CHCO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut City from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of City stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in City in the third quarter worth $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in City in the third quarter worth $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in City by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in City during the third quarter valued at $359,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

